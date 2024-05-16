Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $162.62. 76,613,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,940,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

