Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 17th (AR, ARGX, BIR, HOOD, JBHT, PLD, ROL, SCHW)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 17th:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $211.00 to $196.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $121.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $154.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $135.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $53.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by Redburn Partners from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

