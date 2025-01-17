Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 238,434 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sabre by 51.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 267,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,081,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after buying an additional 145,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 51.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 570,197 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 62.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 33,353,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after buying an additional 12,838,230 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 44.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 438,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 134,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

