First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FICS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 20,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,728. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
