MainStreet Bancshares Postpones Quarterly Earnings Conference Call to January 27, 2025

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., a company focusing on banking services, has rescheduled its quarterly earnings conference call. The announcement was made on January 17, 2025. The virtual webcast and earnings conference call, initially scheduled for a different date, have been moved to Monday, January 27, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During this call, MainStreet Bancshares will present its performance for the fourth quarter and year-ended results, along with updates on recent activities.

Investors interested in attending the conference call can participate in the virtual webcast. For further details and registration, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Hattie Lester. Hattie Lester can be contacted via email at [email protected] or by phone at (571)-375-1364.

The adjustment in the schedule allows MainStreet Bancshares to offer a comprehensive review of its financial results and provide insights into its recent operational undertakings. The quarterly earnings conference call is an essential platform for shareholders, analysts, and stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the company’s performance and strategic direction.

This information was disclosed in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. MainStreet Bancshares remains dedicated to maintaining transparent communication with its investors and the broader financial community.

The rescheduled conference call date provides MainStreet Bancshares with an opportunity to present a thorough overview of its financial performance and strategic initiatives, contributing to a more informed investor base and fostering continued trust and engagement among stakeholders in the company’s future endeavors.

