Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.17% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEED traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,012. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

