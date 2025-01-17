Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Up 50.7% in December

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 882,600 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 286,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,632. Torrid has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $656.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Torrid by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Torrid by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Torrid by 87.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,439 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

