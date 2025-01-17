ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.25 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 32.33 ($0.39). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 33.45 ($0.41), with a volume of 129,761 shares traded.

ZOO Digital Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

