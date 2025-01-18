Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 157.60 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.95). 386,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,909,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.40 ($1.96).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10. The firm has a market cap of £333.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,035.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

