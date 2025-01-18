Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 157.60 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.95). 386,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,909,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.40 ($1.96).
Forterra Trading Up 0.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10. The firm has a market cap of £333.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,035.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25.
About Forterra
Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.
