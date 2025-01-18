RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Trading Down 9.0 %

RFIL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 87,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,745. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

