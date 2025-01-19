PodcastOne Enters Enterprise Service and Advertising Agreement with ART19 LLC

PodcastOne, Inc. recently announced the signing of a significant three-year Enterprise Service and Advertising Agreement with ART19 LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. The Agreement, finalized on January 15, 2025, entails the migration of PodcastOne’s existing network of programming to the ART19 hosting platform as a strategic move to enhance monetization opportunities across PodcastOne’s extensive library of popular podcasts.

Get alerts:

Under the terms of the Agreement, ART19 will provide PodcastOne with a minimum guarantee payment of $15.0 million over the agreement’s duration, based on specific minimum impressions targets that PodcastOne is expected to achieve. This guarantee amount is subject to potential adjustments outlined in the Agreement, including revisions if PodcastOne surpasses the minimum impressions requirements. Additionally, the Agreement sets forth a revenue-sharing arrangement between PodcastOne and ART19, tied to the gross sales revenue generated by PodcastOne through the Agreement.

Standard covenants beneficial to both parties, customary representations and warranties, as well as typical indemnification obligations on PodcastOne’s part are included in the Agreement. Moreover, established termination provisions outline scenarios for contract cessation, such as unresolved material breaches or if PodcastOne fails to meet specified minimum impression thresholds.

The agreement signifies a strategic move for PodcastOne, leveraging ART19’s capabilities to enhance revenue streams and expand the reach of PodcastOne’s podcasting network. This step aligns with PodcastOne’s ongoing commitment to delivering quality content while exploring avenues for sustained growth within the podcasting industry.

This move underscores PodcastOne’s dedication to strengthening its position in the ever-evolving podcasting landscape and further solidifies its presence among the top performers in the sector. With this collaboration, PodcastOne is poised to capitalize on new monetization prospects and continue providing engaging content to its wide audience base.

PodcastOne, traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol PODC, is an emerging growth company that remains focused on innovation and growth within the podcasting industry. As the podcasting sector continues to expand rapidly, agreements like the one with ART19 position PodcastOne for continued success and sustainable growth moving forward.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PodcastOne’s 8K filing here.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Further Reading