Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.26 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average is $169.03. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.