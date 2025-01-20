ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Adopts 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) recently announced the adoption of the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) by its Board of Directors, effective January 16, 2025. The company has reserved 1,500,000 shares of its common stock for issuance under equity awards granted through the Inducement Plan.

Get alerts:

The Inducement Plan, approved without stockholder consent in accordance with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC’s Listing Rules, enables the granting of various equity-based awards, such as nonstatutory stock options, restricted stock, and performance shares. The plan’s terms closely resemble those of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, including provisions related to equity award treatment in the event of a “merger” or “change in control.”

Notably, the Inducement Plan is specifically designed to comply with the Nasdaq inducement award exception, allowing for awards to be given to individuals who were not previously employees of the company as a material inducement for their employment with ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.

Accompanying the announcement, a comprehensive copy of the Inducement Plan and related agreements has been included as Exhibit 10.1 in the 8-K filing. It is important to note that the description provided is a summary, and further details can be found in the attached exhibit.

In other news, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. declared that the filing does not include any further information beyond what is presented in the Exhibit and 8-K filing. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete details in the filing for a more thorough understanding of the Inducement Plan.

This article serves as a summary of the recent 8-K SEC filing by ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., detailing the adoption of the 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan intended to support the company’s strategic initiatives. Please refer to the company’s official filing for the complete and detailed information regarding this development.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ALX Oncology’s 8K filing here.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also