Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 14,630,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.98. 2,243,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,176. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

