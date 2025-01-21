Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 14.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.20 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 143.20 ($1.77). 3,649,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,461,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.54).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,591.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider John Lofton Holt bought 415,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £95,545.68 ($117,797.66). 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

