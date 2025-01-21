Interesting Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – January 20th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and BTC Digital are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the business of Bitcoin or blockchain technology. These stocks may include companies that mine Bitcoin, provide services related to Bitcoin transactions, or invest in blockchain technology. Investors can buy and sell these stocks through traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $2.53 on Monday, hitting $59.62. 70,436,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,819,953. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,152,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,581,244. MARA has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 5.76.

BTC Digital (METX)

NASDAQ METX traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61,453,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,951. BTC Digital has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

