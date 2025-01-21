Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 662,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 385,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QFLR opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

