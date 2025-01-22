Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC) Shares Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.16. 22,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 21,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69.

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (BITC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of bitcoin futures contracts that exhibit the highest implied roll yield, collateralized by short-term debt securities. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation with low correlation to traditional asset classes.

