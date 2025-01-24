Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 4,039 shares.The stock last traded at $35.76 and had previously closed at $35.58.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QVML. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,727,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

