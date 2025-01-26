NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Changes in Board Leadership

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the Board of Trustees accepted the retirement of Ronald P. Trout as a Trustee of the Fund on January 23, 2025. Concurrently, the Board appointed John Musgrave, the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Fund, as a Trustee to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Trout’s retirement.

John Musgrave, who also serves as an Interested Trustee due to his role as an officer of the Fund’s investment adviser, was classified as a Class III Trustee following this appointment. Moreover, John H. Alban, previously an Interested Trustee, has transitioned to serve as an Independent Trustee due to his minimal business relationship with the Fund’s investment adviser in recent years.

Additionally, on January 23, 2025, Mr. Alban was appointed to the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Fund by the Board. These adjustments in board leadership further bolster the Fund’s governance structure and strategic oversight.

The Fund, listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol SRV, continues to adapt its leadership team to navigate evolving market dynamics and enhance its governance framework in alignment with regulatory requirements. For more information on these board changes, interested parties can access the full 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

