Twilio Inc. Announces Preliminary Estimated Financial Results and Corporate Governance Updates

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) has released its preliminary estimated financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, ahead of its upcoming Investor Day scheduled for January 23, 2025. The company expects to report revenue growth of approximately 11% year-over-year for the fourth quarter of 2024, along with positive GAAP income from operations for the same period. Additionally, non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 and fiscal year 2024 is anticipated to be above the top-end of the guidance ranges provided earlier on October 30, 2024. Twilio also expects free cash flow for fiscal year 2024 to fall within the range originally forecasted.

Despite these positive estimates, it’s important to note that the information provided is subject to finalization during the financial closing procedures. The company’s independent registered public accounting firm, KPMG LLP, has not audited or reviewed these preliminary estimated financial figures.

In a separate announcement, Twilio disclosed amendments to its bylaws to enhance corporate governance and align with recent developments in Delaware law. These changes include modifications to voting thresholds for stockholders to adopt bylaw amendments, updates to advance notice provisions for director nominations and other business proposals at stockholder meetings, as well as various updates regarding board actions, stockholder meetings, and indemnification provisions for directors and officers.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors has approved a $2.0 billion share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back its Class A common stock. This program, effective immediately and set to expire on December 31, 2027, replaces the company’s previous share repurchase programs which concluded on December 31, 2024.

Investors are advised to exercise caution with these preliminary estimates, as actual results may differ due to final adjustments and other factors that may arise before the audited financial statements are issued on February 13, 2025. Twilio reminds stakeholders that forward-looking statements, while indicative of management’s beliefs and expectations, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties discussed in the company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The newly adopted Amended and Restated Bylaws, along with details on the Share Repurchase Program, can be found in the filings available on the SEC’s website. Twilio remains committed to transparency and providing shareholders with timely updates on its financial performance and corporate governance initiatives.

