Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. Completes Virtual Special Stockholders Meeting

On January 24, 2025, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ: WAVSU) concluded a virtual special meeting of stockholders to vote on important proposals outlined in the Proxy Statement. The meeting gathered a total of 3,377,284 shares out of the 3,403,530 available shares of the company’s common stock.

The key proposals voted upon during the meeting were as follows:

1. Business Combination Proposal: Shareholders voted to approve the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger between Western, Merger Sub, and Cycurion, Inc.

2. Nasdaq Proposal: Shareholders approved the issuance of up to 32,319,083 shares of Common Stock in connection with the Business Combination to comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(a).

3. Charter Amendment Proposal: The Proposed Charter was approved to replace the Current Charter upon the completion of the Business Combination.

4. Advisory Charter Proposals: All material differences between the Proposed Charter and the Current Charter were adopted on a non-binding advisory basis.

5. Directors Proposal: Shareholders elected Emmit McHenry, L. Kevin Kelly, Peter Ginsberg, Reginald S. Bailey, Sr., and Kevin E. O’Brien to serve on the post-Business Combination company’s board of directors.

6. Equity Incentive Plan Proposal: Approval was granted for the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan and its initial share reserve.

7. Nasdaq ELOC Proposal: Shareholders authorized the potential issuance of more than 20% of Common Stock following the Business Combination pursuant to Equity Line of Credit arrangements.

8. Nasdaq Series B Proposal: Approval was given for issuing more than 20% of Common Stock following the Business Combination upon the conversion of the Series B Preferred Shares and the exercise of the Series B Warrants.

9. Nasdaq Series D Proposal: The potential issuance of more than 20% of Common Stock following the Business Combination upon the conversion of the Series D Preferred Shares and the exercise of the Series D Warrants was approved.

10. NTA Proposal: Amendments to the Existing Organizational Documents to remove limiting requirements on the Company’s ability to consummate an initial business combination were approved.

11. Adjournment Proposal: A proposal to adjourn the Special Meeting if necessary to obtain sufficient votes on key proposals was approved.

Following the meeting, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. announced that the Business Combination was approved, and the company will be renamed “Cycurion, Inc.” upon its completion. This communication and report do not constitute an offer to sell or exchange any securities.

James P. McCormick, President and CEO of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp., signed the report on January 24, 2025.

This article is based on the 8-K SEC Filing submitted by Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. on the mentioned date.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Western Acquisition Ventures’s 8K filing here.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

