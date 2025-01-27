Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 303,023 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303,023 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 4.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $135,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.7% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Fiserv by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $97,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $208.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $223.23.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

