Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
