Cimpress (CMPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $968,880.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cimpress to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

