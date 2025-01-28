EQTEC (LON:EQT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), with a volume of 4581525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).
EQTEC Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.07.
About EQTEC
We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.
EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.
See Also
