XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 181,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 385,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

XCHG Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65.

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XCHG

XCHG Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XCHG Limited ( NASDAQ:XCH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

