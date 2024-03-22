Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 150 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $158.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

