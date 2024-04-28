99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAGW) Short Interest Update

99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 181.0% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
99 Acquisition Group Stock Performance
NNAGW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 99 Acquisition Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.
99 Acquisition Group Company Profile
