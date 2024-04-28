99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAGW) Short Interest Update

99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 181.0% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

99 Acquisition Group Stock Performance

NNAGW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 99 Acquisition Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get 99 Acquisition Group alerts:

99 Acquisition Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Receive News & Ratings for 99 Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 99 Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.