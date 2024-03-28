Saxon Interests Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,159 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 168,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $42.11. 2,856,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

