Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.76. The company had a trading volume of 459,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,999. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.