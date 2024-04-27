Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Drops By 19.7%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDCO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 91.40%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

