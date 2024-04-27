Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bioxytran Stock Performance
Shares of BIXT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 88,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,213. Bioxytran has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Bioxytran Company Profile
Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.
