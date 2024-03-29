Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 303,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Modular Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MODD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,950. Modular Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Modular Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on MODD

Insider Transactions at Modular Medical

In other news, Director Manchester Management Co Llc bought 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,118,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modular Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modular Medical by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modular Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modular Medical by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.