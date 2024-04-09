Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $575.56 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $575.56 million and $40.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $71.08 or 0.00102858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00036470 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015499 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,097,040 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

