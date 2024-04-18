AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after buying an additional 2,695,221 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.9 %

TCOM stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $48.71. 1,331,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.