Aion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $127.83 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Aion has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $127.83 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00085161 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012992 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

