Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Guardion Health Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Guardion Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

