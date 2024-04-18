Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.99 and its 200 day moving average is $281.37. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

