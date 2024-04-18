Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 465 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $49,529,000 after acquiring an additional 72,414 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 77,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average of $207.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.14 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

