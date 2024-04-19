David B. Blundin Sells 22,018 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 22,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $450,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $18.39. 286,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

