RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after buying an additional 1,323,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after buying an additional 1,036,144 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 664,973 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

RPG stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,580. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.