Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. 105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.
