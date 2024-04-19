WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.71 and last traded at $82.24. 20,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 68,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 759,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,266,000 after buying an additional 68,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,216,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 480,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,341,000 after buying an additional 43,362 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 131,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

