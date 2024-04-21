Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.22. 3,176,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,948. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.