10,510 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 143,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,121. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

