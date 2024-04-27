Addison Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.74. 5,024,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,218. The stock has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

