Leisure Capital Management Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Intel Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.88. 119,742,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,613,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

