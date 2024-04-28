MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,764,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. 775,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

