DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $70.18 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,655,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,181,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 10.0% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned about 2.15% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 528,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFCF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. 190,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

